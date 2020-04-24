Kershaw County seniors will get graduation ceremonies, but everyone will wear a mask

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Graduations will go on in Kershaw County this May, but the ceremonies will look different than any the school district has had before.
Friday, the Kershaw County School District announced that separate graduations for its three high schools will be held in late May at different stadiums.
“We have weighed all of our options in an effort to provide our seniors and their families with the most memorable and positive experience possible,” Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said on the district’s website. “After nearly 13 years of structured education, this is a culminating experience, and we want to celebrate and recognize them in a manner deserving of their hard work to achieve this goal.”
Social distancing guidelines will be in place at each ceremony. That includes having all guests wear masks.
The schedule for graduations is as follows:
- North Central High School - Friday, May 29, 2020 - 7:30 p.m. - Football Stadium
- Camden High School - Saturday, May 30, 2020 - 8:30 a.m. - Zemp Stadium
- Lugoff-Elgin High School - Saturday, May 30, 2020 - 9:45 a.m. - Football Stadium
Students will be limited to four tickets for their graduation, the district said. Everyone who comes to the ceremony will have their temperature checked and will be made to wear a mask.
The district will also live stream each ceremony for those who cannot attend.
