Kershaw County provides grants for nonprofits helping those affected by COVID-19

By Laurel Mallory | April 24, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT - Updated April 24 at 3:07 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County nonprofits on the frontline helping the community deal with coronavirus outbreak can now apply for grants.

The grants are part of a stabilization fund created by the County Council.

Those wishing to apply should go to kershaw.sc.gov and click on the “COVID Non-Profit Grant” tab.

The application may be submitted by email or mail.

Applications open April 27 and end May 6 for the first round. There be another round of grants if funding allows. That application would be open from May 7 to May 15.

