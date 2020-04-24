Kershaw County provides grants for nonprofits helping those affected by COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County nonprofits on the frontline helping the community deal with coronavirus outbreak can now apply for grants.
The grants are part of a stabilization fund created by the County Council.
Those wishing to apply should go to kershaw.sc.gov and click on the “COVID Non-Profit Grant” tab.
The application may be submitted by email or mail.
Applications open April 27 and end May 6 for the first round. There be another round of grants if funding allows. That application would be open from May 7 to May 15.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.