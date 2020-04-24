Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The governor of North Carolina says he is still evaluating a request from NASCAR to allow the series to resume racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. Governor Roy Cooper has extended the state's stay-at-home order through May 8. But he says he has been in contact with NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports about holding the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24 as scheduled. Cooper also says teams can go back to work at their shops to prepare for races in other states. Both Florida and Texas have said NASCAR can race in those states without fans.