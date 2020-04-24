Gamecocks’ Edwards taken in third round of 2020 NFL Draft by Raiders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Bryan Edwards is officially off the board.
The former South Carolina wide receiver was taken in the third round (81st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Edwards finished his career as the all-time leading receiver at South Carolina with 234 career catches, and 3,045 receiving yards. Edwards in third all-time in program history with 22 career receiving touchdowns.
This past season, the former Conway High standout had 71 catches for 816 yards and six touchdowns. His effort earned him a spot as a second-team All-SEC coaches’ selection.
Edwards proved to be a consistent target in the Gamecocks’ passing game recording a catch in 48 consecutive games.
