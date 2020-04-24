Food Lion Feeds helps SC children in need

“No child should go to bed hungry, and with our hunger-relief partners seeing unprecedented demand, we want to do what we can to help make sure that children in our towns and cities have the food they need to thrive,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion president. "These distributions will provide supplemental meals for our youngest neighbors who rely on the school system for food. This is a difficult time for many and our commitment to nourishing our neighbors is as strong as it’s ever been.”