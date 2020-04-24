Food Lion Feeds helps SC children in need

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Food Lion Feeds has partnered with two Midlands school districts to help children and families in need.
The charitable arm of Food Lion donated $20 gift cards and reusable bags to families with children in the Richland County and Sumter school districts.
Those districts were chosen based on information about where most of the children in the state lived who are eligible for the National School Lunch Program.
“No child should go to bed hungry, and with our hunger-relief partners seeing unprecedented demand, we want to do what we can to help make sure that children in our towns and cities have the food they need to thrive,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion president. "These distributions will provide supplemental meals for our youngest neighbors who rely on the school system for food. This is a difficult time for many and our commitment to nourishing our neighbors is as strong as it’s ever been.”
Families in Sumter and Richland counties can pick up the gift cards and bags throughout April and May at the following school sites:
- Eau Claire High School
- Lower Richland High School
- Dent Middle School
- Hillcrest Middle School (Sumter County)
This initiative by Food Lion adds up to $500,000 donated to communities in the Carolinas and Virginia.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.