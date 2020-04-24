First Alert Forecast: A few showers/storms Saturday, then sunny Sunday into next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a few showers and isolated storms for part of your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect a few clouds across the Midlands. A stray sprinkle is possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.
· A few showers/storms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening for parts of the Midlands. Rain chances are 20-30%. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
· We’ll see sunshine Sunday through Tuesday with highs in the 70s.
· More showers and storms move in next Wednesday into Thursday (30-40%).
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect a few clouds across the area. Most areas should be dry, but an isolated sprinkle is not out of the question. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.
A frontal system will bring a shot of showers and potential storms to the Midlands Saturday. In fact, we're only tracking a few scattered showers and/or storms by Saturday afternoon and evening, mainly for the northern Midlands. Rain chances are around 20-30%.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed a Marginal Risk for strong storms for parts of the Midlands Saturday. While we're not expecting an outbreak of severe storms, one or two storms that develop in the Midlands could produce some gusty winds. We'll watch the radar closely for you. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 80s.
By Sunday through Tuesday, we'll see a good deal of sunshine as high pressure builds over the area. Highs will be in the 70s.
More rain and potential storms move in by next Wednesday into Thursday. Chance of rain 30-40%. Highs will be in the 70s.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. A Stray Sprinkle. Lows in the upper 50s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of PM Showers/Storms (20-30%). Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Early Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 70s.
