Clemson’s Muse taken in third round by Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - The Las Vegas Raiders have taken another prospect from a college football program in South Carolina.
This time, the Raiders have picked Clemson defensive back Tanner Muse in the third round. Muse was the 100th overall pick of the draft.
The former Tiger ended his career with 237 career tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 15 pass breakups, four sacks, seven interceptions and a forced fumble.
Muse was a third-team AP All-American and a first-team All-ACC selection. He ended his final season with 73 tackles and a team-high four interceptions last season.
Clemson has now had four players selected in this year’s NFL Draft. Muse joins former Tigers teammateS Hunter Renfrow, Clelin Ferrell, and Trayvon Mullen on the Raiders’ roster.
Earlier in the night, Tee Higgins was taken by Cincinnati in the second round.
