Clemson’s Higgins picked in second round of 2020 NFL Draft by Bengals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tee Higgins is headed to Cincinnati.
The former Clemson wide receiver was selected in the second round (33rd overall) by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Higgins finished his career with the Tigers with 135 catches for 2,448 yards and 27 receiving touchdowns, which ties Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins for the school record for most receiving touchdowns. Higgins was a first-team All-ACC selection who recorded 59 catches for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Higgins is the third Clemson player selected in the NFL Draft this year. Isaiah Simmons and A.J Terrell were taken in the first round on Thursday.
Higgins now joins Heisman Trophy winner and national title game opponent Joe Burrow on the Bengals’ roster.
