Claflin to hold virtual commencement on May 15

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Claflin University will hold its first-ever virtual commencement ceremony on May 15 at 10 a.m.
“The conferring of your undergraduate degree should be a moment in time that one should never forget - and we want to make sure that even in these times, you are celebrated,” said President Dwaun J. Warmack in a letter to the graduating seniors. “We know you have committed and devoted countless hours to earn you degree and we want to help you celebrate this momentous occasion.”
Students at Claflin were notified in March that the traditional ceremony would be postponed until December due to the coronavirus pandemic.
