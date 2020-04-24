Antibody testing takes center stage as SC hospitals test for accuracy, prepare for rollout

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As calls to reopen the economy and return to normal activities have grown louder in recent weeks across the country, antibody testing has taken center stage as a crucial tool in determining whether that is possible.
An antibody test, also known as serological test, is intended to signal whether a person has had COVID-19 and is potentially immune.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has allowed dozens of companies to sell these tests here in the U.S. without receiving emergency use authorization (EUA) in order to meet the urgent public need. But the accuracy of many of these tests have been called into question by leading health officials.
The MUSC Medical Director of the Clinical Chemistry Laboratory and Point of Care Testing, Dr. Nina Babic, is leading their research and preparing the hospital’s rollout of antibody testing.
She said the accuracy of the antibody test depends on the company manufacturing it, but that reliable antibody testing is an important tool to getting back to normal, and its coming to South Carolina within a matter of days.
“It’s certainly one very important component of getting back to normal,” Babic said.
The antibody test is a blood test that shows if a person might have previously had COVID-19. Babic said it’s important for a few different reasons.
“It will definitely help us access the prevalence of this disease in our population, also it will help us to see how far this pandemic has progressed,” Babic said. “But maybe more importantly -- it will help us access how long we hold onto these antibodies, and whether or not these antibodies are going to protective and which antibodies will confer immunity and protect us from reinfection.”
However, she said getting an accurate test isn’t easy, because the FDA doesn’t require EUA for a company to sell an antibody test.
“What that has done is caused a lot of false positive results, where patients result in a positive antibody test but they really don’t have an antibody to COVID-19, but they have an antibody to say, for example, some common coronavirus,” Babic explained.
The FDA has only granted four of the companies making the tests EUA.
Babic said MUSC has been testing two antibody tests from reputable vendors, and after their trial group came back with no false positives, MUSC is ready to roll out testing using one of the tests.
“We are literally days away from deployment of our clinical test, so we should be able to offer this test clinically very, very soon,” she said.
This antibody testing is what many people, like Elaine Hood, whose husband tested positive for COVID-19 and is a kidney transplant recipient, have been anxiously waiting for.
“Getting the antibody test would just be a whole lot of relief to know that it isn’t possible for him to get it again so we wouldn’t be worrying about it all the time,” Hood said.
Babic stressed that a positive antibody test doesn’t guarantee immunity at this point, due to lack of long-term study of the virus.
“The individual is probably immune, but we do not know if it confirms immunity,” Babic explained.
However, Babic said it does give a better picture of who has had COVID-19 and has recovered.
While some vendors market rapid tests, Babic said the reliable tests must be administered by a doctor and tested in a laboratory. Further, she said the antibodies show up about two weeks after the infection, so it’s important to wait a few weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 to get an antibody test.
The FDA said they expect to issue more EUA approvals for the antibody testing.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said almost 14 percent of people tested in a study were found to have the antibodies of the disease pointing to the prevalence of COVID-19 being higher than what’s reported.
