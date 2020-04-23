WIS TODAY: Toni Clark discusses child abuse and ‘Defenders for Children’ with Greenville County officers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Child abuse, trafficking, domestic violence and child pornography are a concern all around the country, all the time, maybe even more so during this Covid-19 pandemic.
Toni Clark is the Founder and CEO of “Defenders for Children,” which looks to put an end to child abuse, trafficking and child pornography. She joined WIS Today alongside Sgt. Mike Rainey and K9 officer Queue both with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
For more details about Defenders for Children visit https://www.facebook.com/DefendersForChildren.
