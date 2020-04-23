SLED continuing investigation into officer involved shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is continuing its investigation into an officer involved shooting that occurred Wednesday night.
On April 22, gunfire was exchanged between a suspect and Florence Police officers in the 700 block of Ventura Court, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.
The suspect was killed in the incident but no injuries were reported among the officers. Officials have not said what led up to the shooting.
Florence Police requested that SLED conduct an investigation into the incident. According to SLED, interviews are being conducted with the responding officers and others.
Any information gathered in SLED’s investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors. No other information about the case has been disclosed at this time.
This incident in Florence County is the 13th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and the first this year involving the Florence Police Department. Last year, there were 45 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; one involved the Florence Police Department.
This is an ongoing investigation.
