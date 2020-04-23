S.C. reports first drop in new weekly unemployment claims since mid-March

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says 73,116 people filed an initial claim for unemployment last week.
That is a decrease of 14,570 from the previous week, according to SCDEW spokesperson Heather Biance, and the first decrease recorded since mid-March.
The figure only represents people who are filing an initial claim. Over the last five weeks, the total number of initial claims received has reached 341,730, she says.
Biance says SCDEW has paid more than $351 million in a combination of state unemployment benefits and the CARES Act $600 contribution in the last 5 weeks.
Greenville County had the highest number of new claims last week at 8,894. Horry County had the second-highest at 7,867, and Charleston County was in third place with 6,134.
The agency has extended call center hours until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and Biance said staff will continue to work extended hours on week nights and weekends making outbound calls.
The agency’s call center has been increased by 856% in the last 5 weeks, she said.
The numbers in South Carolina came in as the U.S. reported 4.4 million workers nationwide sought jobless aid last week, raising total layoffs since virus hit to more than 26 million.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
