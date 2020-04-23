SC coronavirus death toll reaches 150, total cases as of Thursday nears 5,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says nearly 5,000 people in the state have tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Thursday, the agency announced 161 new positive cases and 10 more deaths in South Carolina.
A total of 4,917 people have contracted coronavirus and been tested, and a total of 150 people have died from the virus, DHEC said.
That’s more people than have died during all of this year’s flu season, according to DHEC data which shows 124 people have died from the flu as of April 18.
The 10 people who died included seven elderly individuals from Allendale (1), Fairfield (2), Lexington (2), Richland (1) and Spartanburg (1) counties, and three middle-aged individuals from Aiken (1), Anderson (1), and Richland (1) counties, DHEC said.
New cases were reported in each of the following counties:
- Abbeville (1)
- Aiken (2)
- Allendale (1)
- Anderson (3)
- Barnwell (2)
- Beaufort (5)
- Berkeley (10)
- Charleston (7)
- Chester (1)
- Chesterfield (2)
- Clarendon (12)
- Darlington (8)
- Dillon (5)
- Fairfield (1)
- Florence (19)
- Georgetown (1)
- Greenville (22)
- Horry (6)
- Kershaw (2)
- Lee (3)
- Lexington (8)
- Marlboro (1)
- Oconee (1)
- Orangeburg (2)
- Pickens (3)
- Richland (11)
- Saluda (1)
- Spartanburg (8)
- Sumter (1)
- Williamsburg (6)
- York (6)
Negative tests from DHEC’s laboratory - 11,365
Negative tests from private laboratories - 28,181
Total negative tests - 39,546
Total positive tests - 4,917
Total number of tests performed in South Carolina - 44,463
The good news is that of April 20, DHEC said it believes 72% of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered from it.
Officials also believe South Carolina possibly already hit its peak of the virus. However, experts say if social distancing measures are not continued, there could be a resurgence of the coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of the coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But some severe cases can lead to death.
Most people can recover from the virus at home using over-the-counter medications to treat their symptoms.
Those who are at the highest risk of developing severe case of COVID-19 are the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
Young people who contract the virus are not likely to have a serious case, research shows. However, the CDC said about 40% of people who needed to be hospitalized due to the coronavirus are between the ages of 20 and 54.
Those who are hospitalized with serious cases of COVID-19 have trouble breathing, and many need support from ventilators, which breathe for them. The U.S. is working to produce more of the machines to prepare, but experts fear a shortage of the life-saving devices.
The mortality rate for people with the virus has been widely reported around 2 to 3%, but health experts note the actual percentage is not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1% of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
Anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider. Avoid going to the doctor or an emergency room unless the situation is life-threatening.
People without a doctor can take advantage of free online screening from Prisma Health and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).
MUSC has an online platform to aid with coronavirus diagnosis and care. Go to musc.care and access the COVID-19 platform. The service is free with code: COVID19.
Prisma Health also has a free virtual visit, which allows patients to video conference with a doctor instead of coming into a facility. The goal is to keep patients who don’t need to be treated at a hospital at home. Go to prismahealth.org/virtual-visit and use promo code COVID19 for a free virtual visit.
For more information on COVID-19, click or tap here to visit the CDC’s website.
