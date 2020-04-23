Mother of three concerned about what this year’s school closures will mean for the fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students and teachers will not be returning to school this academic year. Governor Henry McMaster along with State Superintendent Molly Spearman making that announcement, Wednesday, at the Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.
Allison Poole is the mother of three out of Lexington County. She says she understands the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic, but also says she’s concerned about when or if schools will ever be safe enough for students to return to, in the eyes of state leaders.
“The rationale that’s been used to close the schools now, that rationale isn’t going to change come August,” said Poole.
During Wednesday’s press conference, Superintendent Spearman said that while schools will remain closed for the rest of this school year, e-learning will continue until the date selected as the final day of instruction for each district.
We also learned that students will be graded as normal, but with an “old dose of common sense” according to the state superintendent. Students will not receive separate grades for the third and fourth semesters in which they’ve been learning from home. Instead, they will receive one letter grade to represent these last two semesters of school.
Poole is the mother of a seventh grader, one high school senior and a college student. Now, she’s wondering what’s next for their education.
She says her main concern, “is not so much this year, my concern is the fall. My concern is next January. Every college is the country is like, ‘We don’t know,’ because they’re never going to be able to socially distance them. Are we not going back to school until there’s a vaccine for it? Because, that could be 18 months, if ever.”
Students across South Carolina have been depending on e-learning for their education since March 15, when Governor McMaster initially closed schools in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Poole says she understands the decision to keep schools closed this school year, but says we’ve got to find a way to get students back inside the classroom this fall. She makes reference to some of the latest numbers coming from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), which breaks down the coronavirus-related deaths in our state by age, and shows there have been no deaths in people 30-years-old or younger.
“If face coverings are the answer, the kids and the teachers wear face coverings. The students who go home to parents that are at risk, maybe those families continue virtual school. That’s their personal choice, but to make everybody continue this e-learning indefinitely, I think it’s bad for their intellectual development. It’s bad for their emotional development,” said Poole.
Still no final plans on graduation ceremonies this spring. The superintendent did say, however, that there will be a task force created to help determine if schools will reopen this fall. She says a decision on that will come closer to that time.
