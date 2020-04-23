Man arrested after leading police on chase in Swansea

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Swansea Police Department has arrested Jesse Roberts after he led officers on a chase in Lexington County.
Officials said officers attempted to stop Roberts, who was driving a truck stolen out of Lexington County. Officers chased Roberts for 13 miles before the pursuit ended on Bull Swamp Road. According to the police department, the chases ended after the truck ended up in a corn field. Roberts and the passenger in the truck got out and ran from officers before they were caught.
Roberts has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, a third offense for driving under suspension, vandalism, failure to obey police command, and being a habitual offender.
Roberts was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.
