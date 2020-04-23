Gamecocks’ Kinlaw taken in first round of 2020 NFL Draft by 49ers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw has been selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Gamecocks defensive lineman was picked in the first round as the 14th overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers.
Kinlaw tallied 93 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks.
The senior out of Goose Creek had 35 tackles this past season six sacks, four quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries. Kinlaw had 34 career starts in 37 games at Carolina.
This past season, Kinlaw was named a first-team All-American and a first-team All-SEC coaches’ selection.
Kinlaw joined the Gamecocks in 2017 after a stint in junior college. He becomes the Gamecocks’ 12th all-time first-round pick in the NFL Draft.
Kinlaw rejoins former South Carolina teammate Deebo Samuel, who was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
