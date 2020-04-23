FIRST ALERT: Tracking more showers & storms, along with warm, breezy weather

By Dominic Brown | April 23, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT - Updated April 23 at 6:41 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping an eye on wet weather in the Midlands tonight. More showers are in your weekend forecast, too.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight is a First Alert. We’re tracking scattered showers and potential strong storms. Winds will be gusty, capable of bringing down trees or tree limbs. Power outages are possible.

· We’ll see mostly cloudy skies tonight otherwise. Lows will be in the low 60s.

· A few stray showers may linger into early Friday morning (20%). Warm and breezy. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

· More showers and possible storms are in your forecast for Saturday (30%).

· We’ll see sunshine Sunday through Tuesday with highs in the 70.

First Alert Weather Story:

Tonight is a First Alert. We're tracking scattered showers and potential thunderstorms across the Midlands. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. A few strong storms are also possible, which could produce strong, damaging winds. We've had several reports of downed trees today, so that will continue to be a concern tonight for some locations. The threat for tornadoes is fairly low, but we'll keep an eye on radar.

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s.

High temperatures will be in the low 80s by Friday with a few early stray showers. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies and warm, breezy winds. Winds will blow in from the west between 10-15 mph or higher.

Another frontal system brings a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two by Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Highs will be in the low 80s.

By Sunday through Tuesday, we’ll see a good deal of sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s.

More rain moves in by next Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy Skies. Scattered Showers. A Few Storms (60%). Lows in the low 60s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Stray Showers Possible (20%). Warm & Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (40%). Highs near 80.

