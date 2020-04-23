Exclusive: Dr. Linda Bell talks about what could cause a resurgence of coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While the governor has reopened some businesses in South Carolina, health experts want the public to know life should not go back to normal yet.
Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist, joined WIS Today on Thursday to discuss the coronavirus outbreak in the state.
Bell said some people are misinterpreting the reopening of some businesses as a return to normal activity.
Social distancing must be maintained, she stressed.
While the current projections from DHEC show South Carolina may have passed its peak of the virus, she said if people stop social distancing, the virus could make a resurgence.
There should be no group gatherings right now, Bell said, and when people are in public they should continue to be six feet apart from others, wear a mask and wash their hands often.
Bell said the projection that the number of COVID-19 cases in the state is going down is based on people continuing to use social distancing.
She also offered some positive news on testing, saying the state should soon have enough access to testing supplies to open it up for anyone with symptoms to get tested.
Bell said if people do not have symptoms, they should still not be tested.
When asked about potential mass gatherings this summer, Bell issued a word of warning.
The doctor said gatherings such as church services and other large events are still a risk.
She said health officials would want to see a downward trend in the number of coronavirus cases in the state for at least 14 days before those events would be possible.
Dr. Bell addressed many other topics in her interview with WIS Today. Hear what all she had to say in the video above.
