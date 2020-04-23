Clemson’s Terrell selected by Falcons in first round of 2020 NFL Draft

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - A.J. Terrell will play professional football not too far away from Tiger Town.
The Clemson defensive back was selected in the first round as the 16th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.
Terrell finished his career at Clemson with 107 tackles, 20 pass breakups, six interceptions, and two forced fumbles. Terrell was selected as a first-team All-ACC selection after tallying 39 tackles last season, seven pass breakups, and two interceptions.
Terrell started 30 games and appeared in 44 contests for the Tigers over three years with the Tigers.
He becomes Clemson’s second first-round pick of the night joining Isaiah Simmons, who was selected earlier by Arizona.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.