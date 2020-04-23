Clemson’s Simmons taken in first round of 2020 NFL Draft by Cardinals

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - It didn’t take long for Isaiah Simmons to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Tigers linebacker was picked in the first round as the eighth overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals.
Simmons finished his career with 253 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, and four interceptions.
The versatile junior out of Olathe, Kansas, also was Clemson’s first recipient of the Butkus Award, which is given to the nation’s top linebacker in college football. He led the Tigers with 107 tackles this past season while collecting eight sacks, 10 pass breakups, three interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
Simmons was also selected as a unanimous All-American for the Tigers in his final season with the program. He was also named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-ACC selection.
Simmons began his career for Clemson as a safety before being transitioned to linebacker in 2018.
He now becomes Clemson’s 12th first-round pick since 2010. A.J. Terrell was also selected in the first round by the Atlanta Falcons.
