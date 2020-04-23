Aiken County officials investigate death of 61-year-old man

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken County Coroner along with the county’s Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 61-year-old man.
Frank Grant of Trenton (Edgefield County) was pronounced dead at 2:24 a.m. Thursday, April 23 at the Aiken Regional Medical Center after being involved in a fight.
The fight took place at a home on Family Park Circle in Trenton shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday.
Officials say that Grant got into a fight with some residents in the home and during the altercation was put into a choke hold until he was unconscious.
Officials are investigating the details of the incident.
Grant’s autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning in Newberry.
