19-year-old Calhoun Co. man reported missing found safe
JaQuincy Rodriguez was last seen on April 18, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. (Source: Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)
By Emery Glover | April 22, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT - Updated April 22 at 8:41 PM

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has located 19-year-old JaQuincy Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say he was last seen on April 18 around 8 p.m. in the Kennerly Road area of Calhoun County. Deputies said a family member saw him get into what appeared to be a white vehicle. He was wearing a red sweatshirt.

Rodriguez is 5-foot-7 and weighs about 140 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. He has dreadlocks that are orange in color.

