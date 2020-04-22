WIS TODAY: Palmetto Pride celebrates Earth Day with statewide clean up project

By WIS News 10 Staff | April 22, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT - Updated April 22 at 8:01 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Palmetto Pride is inviting everyone to work together-in a socially distanced way - to create a litter-free South Carolina.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

Step 1: Sign up on the Palmetto Pride website and invite family, friends and coworkers to do the same.

Step 2: Go out and cleanup litter in your neighborhood: have fun, be safe and don’t forget your cleanup supplies.

Step 3: Upload your best photos and/or short video on social media using #EarthDaySC2020

