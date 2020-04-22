WIS TODAY: Keep the Midlands Beautiful 2020 Shoe Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Keep the Midlands Beautiful is organizing a shoe drive program that will run from April 1 to June 15 to help create a sustainable environment for the future.
Individuals, businesses and organizations across the Midlands can help by collect gently worn, new and used shoes of any style by dropping off shoes at one of the many collection locations or by hosting a shoe collection site.
The Shoe Drive diverts shoes from our landfills. The KMB project will send the shoes to entrepreneurs in countries to establish micro-enterprises.
You can find all the details, including drop-off locations, instructions and request supplies & drop-off bins to host a show drive on your neighborhood at the Keep The Midlands Beautiful website.
