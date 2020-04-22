WIS TODAY: Jennifer Glowacki , a furloughed mother, makes masks for frontline workers

WIS TODAY: Jennifer Glowacki , a furloughed mother, makes masks for frontline workers
By WIS News 10 Staff | April 22, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT - Updated April 22 at 10:06 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A mom who got furloughed from her job is using her extra time to come to the rescue for frontline workers around the country and here in South Carolina.

Jennifer Glowacki says what started as a simple way to help has now turned into a heartfelt passion for their whole family.

If you’d like to make a fabric donation you can ship packages to: Tidwell Jewelers, 100 Main St. Leesville, SC 29070.

Monetary donations can be made through PayPal.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.