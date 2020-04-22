WIS TODAY: Dominion Energy provides activities to help celebrate 50th Earth Day anniversary

Earth Day 2020- Bumblebee (Source: Dominion Energy)
By WIS News 10 Staff | April 22, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT - Updated April 22 at 8:01 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today is Earth Day and Dominion Energy has a lot of activities on their website for kids.

Did you know that Earth Day marks the 50th anniversary of celebrating the environmental movement and taking action to protect the earth? Dominion Energy has many fun activities for kids at home on this day focused on protecting our planet.

From pollinator coloring pages, scavenger hunts, to details on how to build your own solar oven, there is fun to be had for all ages: https://www.dominionenergy.com/earthday

