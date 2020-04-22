WIS TODAY: Creech Roddey Watson Insurance in Sumter start campaign to help local communities after COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Insurance Company in Sumter is working to help local communities get back on their feet once the coronavirus pandemic is over.
Creech Roddey Watson Insurance in partnership with the Sumter Item have started the ‘Community over Crisis’ campaign. Each week they buy and give away hundreds of dollars in giftcards.
Wednesday Robbie Nalley joined WIS Today to share more details.
If you would like to donate or sign up to win, click here.
