West Columbia Police searching for missing 16-year-old male

West Columbia Police Department searching for missing teen (Source: West Columbia Police Department)
By Jazmine Greene | April 22, 2020 at 7:58 PM EDT - Updated April 22 at 7:58 PM

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a missing juvenile.

On April 21, 2020, 16-year-old Gavin Michael Merrill left his residence in West Columbia.

Gavin is approximately 5’ 7, 140 pounds, has a shaved head, and wears glasses.

Gavin was last seen wearing a white tank top, dark zip-up jacket, light-colored blue jeans, and blue shoes.

If you have information on Gavin’s whereabouts, please contact the West Columbia Police Department at 1-803-794-0721.

