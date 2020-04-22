West Columbia Police searching for missing 16-year-old male

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a missing juvenile.
On April 21, 2020, 16-year-old Gavin Michael Merrill left his residence in West Columbia.
Gavin is approximately 5’ 7, 140 pounds, has a shaved head, and wears glasses.
Gavin was last seen wearing a white tank top, dark zip-up jacket, light-colored blue jeans, and blue shoes.
If you have information on Gavin’s whereabouts, please contact the West Columbia Police Department at 1-803-794-0721.
