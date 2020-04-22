Two ‘armed and dangerous’ men arrested in connection with Fairfield Co. shooting

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Fairfield County have taken 26-year-old Neil Smith and 35-year-old Rondell Trapp into custody in connection with a deadly shooting.
Officials said Trapp was arrested in Richland County on Tuesday morning by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department while Smith was arrested in Lexington County Wednesday morning by Fairfield County deputies along with members of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, the two men were wanted in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured another. Officials said the shooting happened following an altercation around 8:15 p.m. on April 18 on the 200 block of Birch Street. Officials said 46-year-old Juan Williams was shot and taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A second person was also shot but is expected to recover.
As deputies were on the scene of the first shooting, a second shooting happened following an altercation on the 100 block of Birch Street just before 9 p.m. The victim was taken to a Richland County hospital to receive medical attention.
Shortly after the shooting, deputies arrested Shawn Broom. The 25-year-old Broom was charged with attempted murder.
Smith and Trapp are now being held at the Fairfield County Detention Center. They are awaiting their bond hearings.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.