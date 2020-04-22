TikTok VP shares tips on how to keep teens safe on social media app

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With school, work, and all socializing happening on apps, it’s harder than ever for people to put down their phones.
But while psychologists believe parents shouldn’t worry about it right now, tech experts said that doesn’t mean you should log off.
“It’s important for parents to be familiar with any app that your teenagers are using,” said TikTok VP of U.S. Public Policy Michael Beckerman.
TikTok allows users to create, edit, share, and watch short videos and it’s one of the most popular apps right now.
According to Sensor Tower, it’s been downloaded more than 2 billion times, has 60 million active users, and users spend on average 52 minutes a day on the app. most of the users are young. In fact, 60% of the app’s users are 16-24 years old and some of the most popular users on the app are as young as 13. In the age of the coronavirus, downloads are up at least 27%, according to Music Business Worldwide.
That means, if you are a teenager or a parent of a teenager, you’re probably using TikTok or know someone who is. To improve safety, TikTok is rolling out new features to allow parents to oversee some of their child’s experiences on the app. Families can now utilize the new “Family Pairing Tool” to limit time on the app, limit who can send certain family members direct messages, and control what types of videos others can see.
Once widely available, in order to get to these settings, users need to just go to their profile, tap the icon on the top right corner, and select the digital wellbeing section.
TikTok is just one of the many apps adding extra features geared towards parents. Netflix now allows parents to filter the types of shows and movies their kids see and password protect certain profiles. The video streaming service has also made it easier for parents to see what their kids are watching. Google has added a Kids tab to its Google Play store that the company boasts is filled with teacher-approved apps.
Within the past year, TikTok has faced criticism from lawmakers and government agencies over concerns about the app’s ties to China.
Beckerman said there are certain misconceptions about TikTok’s ownerships and notes that TikTok is “owned by a global company that also owns the Chinese business ByteDance, which is separate from TikTok.”
Beckerman also added that data centers for TikTok are based in the U.S. TikTok has also faced criticism for censoring certain content critical of China, an accusation the company has repeatedly denied.
“We have never been asked by the Chinese government to remove any content and we would not do so if asked. Period,” the company wrote in a blog post.
Ultimately, Beckerman said users’ safety, data, and privacy are taken seriously by the company.
For parents who are worried about protecting their kids online, the trick isn’t just to moderate and restrict use but also about joining in on the fun and using it to come together.
“You are seeing more and more of parents with their teenagers and people of all ages…using the app to come together,” Beckerman said. “Families doing different challenges together, cooking, exercise routines, and the viral dances that have gotten so popular.”
