Sumter Police Department investigating shooting that left one man dead

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating an incident that left a 27-year-old man dead.
Officials responded to a shots fired called after 1:45 p.m. the 1000 block of Lewis Road
Upon arrival, deputies found Tarrik Mack-Sumpter with gunshot wounds. Sumpter later died in the backyard of the home.
Two people in a light-colored vehicle were seen fleeing the area toward McCray’s Mill Road at the time of the incident.
The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has notified Sumpter’s family members. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday in Charleston.
Details are limited at this time and will be released as they become available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 1-803-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
