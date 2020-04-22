State parks set to reopen on May 1, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation, & Tourism tentatively plan to reopen state parks on May 1.
The parks, according to SCPRT, will be opened on a limited basis. Parks will open access to picnic areas, rivers, lakes, beaches, and trails. However, picnic shelters and community building will remain closed. State playgrounds at parks will be closed until June 1
“While the re-opening of State Parks will provide much-needed outlets for the citizens of South Carolina to engage in outdoor recreation, SCPRT remains highly aware of the ongoing public health threat posed by COVID-19. SCPRT will continuously monitor visitor usage and adjust visitor services as needed to ensure compliance with the guidance provided by SCDHEC and the CDC,” said SCPRT Director Duane Parrish.
State parks are also planning to limit the number of visitors admitted at once. However, that level varies by park. Once a park reaches its limit, the gates will be closed.
SCPRT will honor any existing camping and cabin reservations that were scheduled to check in on May 1. Any existing reservation for group rental facilities will be canceled through June 1, according to SCPRT.
State park visitor centers are set to reopen on May 11, but they may be reopened at an earlier date based on visitation volumes and visitor compliance with social distancing guidelines.
Park programs and tours of historic homes and structures have been suspended indefinitely by SCPRT.
SCPRT will continue to follow the guidance provided by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
