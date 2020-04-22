SCDC: Inmates showing COVID-19 symptoms housed at quarantined prison will be tested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC), Kirkland Correctional Institution has been placed on quarantine lockdown after a second inmate at that facility tests positive for the coronavirus.
According to prison officials, Kirkland Correctional is the facility where new male admissions come to before being assigned to a specific institution.
SCDC said they have notified county detention centers and sheriffs that they will not be accepting new male inmates for at least two weeks while inmates and staff at Kirkland are being monitored. There will be no movement in or out of the institution during this time except for critical staff.
New female inmates are still being received at Camille Graham Correctional Institution.
Prison officials said they have measures in place to protect inmates. According to officials, inmates are cleaning their cells and living areas every two hours and have plenty of soap and sanitizer for them to use as well.
They said inmates and staff at prisons have two masks each. One to wear and one to wash. According to SCDC, their staff goes through an extensive screening process before being allowed into an institution.
Prison officials said they are using CDC and SC DHEC guidelines for testing. Inmates who are present with symptoms are first tested for the flu. If that is negative, they are screened and tested for COVID-19.
As of Wednesday afternoon, two inmates have tested positive in SCDC facilities.
They said a total of 29 inmates have been tested for the coronavirus. According to officials, 25 of those cases have been negative, two others are pending and two inmates have tested positive. SCDC said 202 staff members have been tested. 36 results have been positive and 147 came back negative.
A lawsuit filed yesterday by the ACLU of South Carolina is requesting Governor Henry McMaster and SCDC to release inmates who have serious underlying medical conditions, have developmental disabilities or mental conditions, or are 50 or older.
SCDC said they do not comment on pending litigation. We reached out to the Governor's Office for comment, but have not heard back.
Criminal Defense Attorney Seth Rose said he has clients in SCDC facilities. He knows families who are concerned about their loved ones who may be at risk for severe illness from the disease. "This isn't something we can come and do on the back end. It needs to be taken care of in the front end."
A SCDC spokeswoman said, the agency has no statutory or other authority for releasing inmates based upon the COVID-19 pandemic. SCDC is charged by statute with enforcing the sentences of the courts, and they have no power to shorten or amend an inmate’s sentence. SCDC says it is working hard to keep medically fragile inmates away from the general population.
Rose suggested allowing nonviolent vulnerable inmates to serve out the rest of their time at home with electronic monitoring devices. Right now, according to Rose, under South Carolina law, judges can credit people for time served from home with a device before they are sentenced.
He said the only people who could make a change that would allow that are the Governor or the General Assembly.
Rose said, "This isn't something we can undue. If we start to see a facility that has reported cases of COVID-19 and that virus goes through the facility than these inmates put a burden on our hospital systems."
SCDC said any inmate at Kirkland who presents symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.