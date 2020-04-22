S.C. governor announces schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster has announced that schools in South Carolina will remain closed for the rest of the year.
The governor and Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman held a press conference Wednesday at the S.C. Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia detailing the decision.
“The schools are the backbone of the community and, when they’re closed, all of us hurt,” Spearman said. “The children want to go to school. The parents want them to go to school. Teachers want to be there with their children and we want to see them growing and learning.”
Although schools will remain closed, Spearman noted that e-learning will continue for students.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.