Prisma Health participates in clinical trial for new COVID-19 antiviral treatment

“Because COVID-19 is a new disease, remdesivir is one of very few investigational treatments available,” said Hayes, an assistant professor with the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Columbia. “Matching the treatment to the patient requires a carefully balanced approach to meet both the clinical care needs of the patient and the strict requirements of the study.”Hayes added, “When patients are too sick to speak for themselves, a spouse or designated family member can provide consent or decline the treatment on behalf of their loved one.”