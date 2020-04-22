Parents, teachers grapple with students not returning to school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina schools will stay closed for the rest of the year, and e-learning will continue until the final day of instruction. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman made the announcement earlier on Tuesday, adding that students would be graded with.
While this announcement is something that many parents and teachers across the midlands have been bracing for, many parents today said that it’s overwhelming to know that their children won’t be returning to the classroom for the rest of the semester. Many teachers voiced sadness, saying that now they won’t get to say goodbye to their students in person.
“I’ve got to be teacher, lunchroom lady, nurse counselor, everything they could possibly need in one person,” Melissa Treaster, a Sandhill Elementary School parent, said.
Melissa Treaster, who has two daughters at Sandhill Elementary School, said the last six weeks have been overwhelming for both her and her kids.
“It’s just very overwhelming for such little people to have such big emotions about something so drastically changing and not having any preparation for it,” Treaster said.
She said that finding out that schools will remain closed makes her sad for her daughters.
“I love having my kids home with me, but school can’t be replaced by being home with mom,” Treaster said.
Angela Farris, the Lexington School District 4 teacher of the year, said it was just as difficult for teachers hearing the news.
“It really broke my heart because saying goodbye and letting our children know how much we love them has always been very important as a primary teacher for me,” Farris said.
She video conferences with students weekly to help with lessons and provide encouragement to both students, and parents. She said internet access is still a challenge for a few students, but she speaks with those students over the phone.
“Sometimes the parents just need some support, sometimes I’m just a cheerleader for them saying I know you can do this,” Farris said.
Farris said e-learning has gotten easier. Lexington School District 4 officials said that every student has been provided with a chrome book to help with their lessons. While Farris said that both teachers, parents, and students are learning how to navigate virtual school, there are many things that aren’t the same virtually.
“We have award ceremonies, we have author studies where they write books and their families get to come in and see them present these books, and we won’t get to do any of that,” Farris said.
She said even though the end of this year has been difficult, teachers are looking forward to getting back into the classroom next year and picking up wherever students left off.
“I can promise that wherever those areas of weakness are if they have any, we will make sure we hone in on those and we will spend some time making up for it.”
Treaster told me it does concern her about whether schools will be ready to go back by August, saying it’s difficult to imagine how schools would social distance if that’s still needed in areas like classrooms and the lunchroom.
Superintendent Molly Spearman said a task force will be created to help determine if schools will be able to open in August and that a decision will be made closer to that time.
