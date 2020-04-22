Official: 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases at assisted living facility in Chapin

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - There have been 30 COVID-19 cases confirmed at the Heritage at Lowman in Chapin.
According to Denise Dickinsen, a spokesperson for the facility, there are 28 residents at the facility at two staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. On April 18, the facility reported 24 residents and two staff members tested positive. On Wednesday, four additional residents were reported. Those residents were asymptomatic, according to Dickinsen. However, she added there are no residents or staff members who are currently impacted by the virus.
“The Heritage at Lowman supports full transparency with our residents and their families and comply with all government reporting requirements regarding COVID-19 positive cases for residents and staff,” Dickinsen said in a statement sent to WIS.
Dickinsen said a resident initially tested positive for COVID-19 in March and the facility’s medical director requested tests for several of Heritage’s asymptomatic residents following the resident’s diagnosis. However, the tests at that time showed no signs of symptoms of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released a list of nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout the state that had associated cases of COVID-19. The Heritage at Lowman was one of 13 facilities in the Midlands on the list. However, the list reported three cases for the facility.
DHEC said they will release the report for cases at nursing homes and assisted living facilities twice a week.
