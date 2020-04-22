Official: 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases at assisted living facility in Chapin

According to Denise Dickinsen, a spokesperson for the facility, there are 28 residents at the facility at two staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. On April 18, the facility reported 24 residents and two staff members tested positive. On Wednesday, four additional residents were reported. Those residents were asymptomatic, according to Dickinsen. However, she added there are no residents or staff members who are currently impacted by the virus.