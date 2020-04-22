MUSC performs second plasma transfusion in state to treat COVID-19 patient

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Medical University of South Carolina has successfully infused its first COVID-19 patient with convalescent plasma.
The procedure took place on April 18. Officials with MUSC said the transfusion is the first of its kind to happen in the Lowcountry and the second in the state. According to MUSC, the transfusion happened less than 24 hours after the blood was provided by a compatible donor.
“There’s reason to believe that this may be an effective therapy for COVID-19 patients,” said Wrangle. “We feel that ensuring an opportunity for people to recover from this infection is critical to creating a vast supply or inventory of plasma so that anyone in the state can draw from it when needed.”
Donors were identified by patients who were previously screened and tested positive for COVID-19. Patients who recovered were asked to donate plasma.
MUSC is also working with the American Red Cross and the Blood Connection, which is a statewide blood bank, to collect and process plasma from approved patients who have recovered from COVID-19.
“Providing this centuries-old, yet still pioneering, treatment enables MUSC Health to treat our most critically ill COVID-19 patients with antibody-rich plasma that our recovered patients developed to fight the virus. This will allow the immune systems of our sickest patients an opportunity to ramp and fight the virus. I could not be prouder of our MUSC Health care team, in collaboration with our MUSC researchers, for working so hard to bring this and numerous other inventive options to fruition,” said Patrick J. Cawley, M.D., MUSC Health CEO and vice president for Health Affairs, University. “As the state’s only academic health sciences center, we must perpetually think outside the box in terms of ways in which we can substantially and rapidly help the community and state during this unprecedented time.”
Anyone interested in donating plasma should contact their healthcare provider who will refer them to the American Red Cross or the Blood Connection to arrange the blood plasma donation.
