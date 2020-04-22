MUSC performs second plasma transfusion in state to treat COVID-19 patient

“Providing this centuries-old, yet still pioneering, treatment enables MUSC Health to treat our most critically ill COVID-19 patients with antibody-rich plasma that our recovered patients developed to fight the virus. This will allow the immune systems of our sickest patients an opportunity to ramp and fight the virus. I could not be prouder of our MUSC Health care team, in collaboration with our MUSC researchers, for working so hard to bring this and numerous other inventive options to fruition,” said Patrick J. Cawley, M.D., MUSC Health CEO and vice president for Health Affairs, University. “As the state’s only academic health sciences center, we must perpetually think outside the box in terms of ways in which we can substantially and rapidly help the community and state during this unprecedented time.”