Lexington Co. deputies seek suspect wanted for stealing display from florist

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to identify a person who stole a display from a florist shop in West Columbia.
Officials said the suspect stole a topiary display from the shop. The suspect left the store in a dark-colored truck. The suspect was wearing a light-colored shirt with a hat.
If you have any information, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
