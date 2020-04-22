Lexington Co. deputies seek suspect wanted for stealing display from florist

Lexington Co. deputies seek suspect wanted for stealing display from florist
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is searching for this suspect who took a display from a florist shop. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | April 22, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT - Updated April 22 at 3:57 PM

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to identify a person who stole a display from a florist shop in West Columbia.

Officials said the suspect stole a topiary display from the shop. The suspect left the store in a dark-colored truck. The suspect was wearing a light-colored shirt with a hat.

If you have any information, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:

PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.