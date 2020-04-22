Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Forecasters warn there is a chance of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across part of South Carolina on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas from Aiken to Orangeburg to Charleston and south in an enhanced risk of severe weather. That is the third highest of the five categories of severe weather for the unit of the National Weather Service. Nearly all the rest of the state is under a slight risk, which is the second lowest of the five categories. Forecasters said there is still uncertainty on whether the ingredients in the atmosphere will come together. If they do, strong winds, hail and a few tornadoes are possible.