Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wealthy Democratic donors have been an object of scorn for many progressive activists, who argue that the large contributions they give are part of a broken political system that favors the well-connected. But with many out of work and a recession likely on the horizon, there are signs that the army of grassroots givers who fueled the campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren one $5 contribution at a time are being squeezed. Now, after a protracted primary debate over the propriety of relying on big-dollar donors, wealthy financiers may be the only ones with the ability to pour cash into the party’s effort to beat Donald Trump.