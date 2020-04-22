Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — While Major League Baseball tries to figure out a way to play this summer, the prospects for anything resembling a normal minor league season are looking increasingly bleak. For minor league communities across the country, looking forward to cheap hot dogs, fuzzy mascot hugs and various theme nights, it’s a small slice of a depressing picture. The total attendance at minor league games last year was more than 41.5 million, a 2.6% increase over 2018 and the 15th straight year with more than 40 million fans.