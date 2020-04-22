FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible Thursday in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking strong to severe thunderstorms in the Midlands Thursday. More wet weather moves in for part of your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible late (20%). Lows will be in the mid 50s.
· Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.
· Thursday is an Alert Day. We’re tracking periods of heavy rain and a few strong storms. Some storms could be severe. Rain chances are around 90%.
· Any storms that develop Thursday could produce damaging wind gusts and/or isolated tornadoes. Flooding is also possible.
· A few showers may linger into early Friday morning (30%). Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.
· More showers and possible storms are in your forecast for Saturday (40%).
· Tracking high temperatures in the low to mid 70s Sunday and Monday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or two could develop. Rain chances are around 20%. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
Heads up! Thursday is an Alert Day!
A cold front will move in from the west through Thursday, spreading strong to severe thunderstorms in the Midlands, especially by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 90%.
Any storms that develop Thursday could produce strong, damaging winds and even isolated tornadoes. Power outages are possible tomorrow.
Some flooding is also possible. In fact, some areas could see up to an inch of rain or more. Turn around, don't drown. We'll keep you posted to any changes. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Winds will blow in from the SE/SW between 15-25 mph, with higher gusts from any storms that may develop.
Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 by Friday with a few early morning showers. Rain chances are around 30%. Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies.
Another frontal system brings a few scattered showers and storms by Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will be in the low 80s.
By Sunday and Monday, highs will sink into the low to mid 70s.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy Skies. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Lows in the mid 50s.
Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Heavy Rain, A Few Strong/Severe Storms (90%). Gusty Winds. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Early Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs near 80.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.