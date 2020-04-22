First Alert Forecast: Strong Storms Return For Thursday...What To Expect

Sunshine Today Gives Way To First Alert Day Thursday
High pressure will give us one more day of sunshine and nice spring temperatures, Highs in the lower 70s by afternoon.
First Alert Thursday
A strong Low pressure system is developing to our West. This will quickly move in our direction over the next 24 hours giving us rounds of thunderstorms, some storms will be strong and a few severe. There are a number of things that need to be watched as this system develops. Depending on the amount of unstable air that develops will set the stage for the outbreak of severe storms. The less unstable air is allowed to form, the less of a chance of severe thunderstorms across the Midlands. Again, be sure to stay close to First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the forecast
Main Severe Threat:
- Heavy Rain
- Damaging Winds
- Local Flooding Possible
- Isolated Tornadoes (Mostly East and South)
Timing Of Event
Thursday: 10A- 10PM
Forecast:
Today: Sunny and nice! Highs lower 70s
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows upper 50s
First Alert Thursday: Periods of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms with heavy rain. A few strong to severe storms possible with damaging winds, hail and an isolated Tornado risk. Highs lower 70s. Rain chance 90%
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.