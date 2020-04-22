First Alert Forecast: Strong Storms Return For Thursday...What To Expect

By Tim Miller | April 22, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT - Updated April 22 at 7:01 AM

Sunshine Today Gives Way To First Alert Day Thursday

Tim Miller's Wednesday April 22 morning forecast

High pressure will give us one more day of sunshine and nice spring temperatures, Highs in the lower 70s by afternoon.

First Alert Thursday

A strong Low pressure system is developing to our West. This will quickly move in our direction over the next 24 hours giving us rounds of thunderstorms, some storms will be strong and a few severe. There are a number of things that need to be watched as this system develops. Depending on the amount of unstable air that develops will set the stage for the outbreak of severe storms. The less unstable air is allowed to form, the less of a chance of severe thunderstorms across the Midlands. Again, be sure to stay close to First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the forecast

Main Severe Threat:

  • Heavy Rain
  • Damaging Winds
  • Local Flooding Possible
  • Isolated Tornadoes (Mostly East and South)

Timing Of Event

Thursday: 10A- 10PM

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and nice! Highs lower 70s

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows upper 50s

First Alert Thursday: Periods of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms with heavy rain. A few strong to severe storms possible with damaging winds, hail and an isolated Tornado risk. Highs lower 70s. Rain chance 90%

