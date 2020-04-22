First Alert Forecast: Strong Storms Return For Thursday...What To Expect

A strong Low pressure system is developing to our West. This will quickly move in our direction over the next 24 hours giving us rounds of thunderstorms, some storms will be strong and a few severe. There are a number of things that need to be watched as this system develops. Depending on the amount of unstable air that develops will set the stage for the outbreak of severe storms. The less unstable air is allowed to form, the less of a chance of severe thunderstorms across the Midlands. Again, be sure to stay close to First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the forecast