Family Health Centers to provide drive-thru COVID-19 screenings

Family Health Centers to provide drive-thru COVID-19 screenings
2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on texture, partial graphic (Source: Associated Press/SOURCE: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Emery Glover | April 22, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT - Updated April 22 at 4:26 PM

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Family Health Centers are providing two drive-thru screening sites for residents.

The drive-thru screenings will take place from 8:30 a.m to 4 p.m Monday through Friday. The screenings will take place at the following locations:

Community Medical Center

10278 Old #6 Hwy.

Vance, SC 29163

Denmark Family Health Center

5616 Carolina Highway

Denmark, SC 29042

Testing will only be conducted by appointment only. Only residents who experience COVID-19 symptoms should contact their healthcare provider for a screening evaluation.

Patients are asked to provide the unique testing code given by a Family Health Centers representative prior to the day of testing. Patients are asked to remain in the vehicle to ensure social distancing. Patients are asked to bring a picture form of ID and their insurance card.

Residents can request a screening using the Family Health Centers’ website. You may also call 803-531-6900.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.