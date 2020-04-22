Family Health Centers to provide drive-thru COVID-19 screenings

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Family Health Centers are providing two drive-thru screening sites for residents.
The drive-thru screenings will take place from 8:30 a.m to 4 p.m Monday through Friday. The screenings will take place at the following locations:
Community Medical Center
10278 Old #6 Hwy.
Vance, SC 29163
Denmark Family Health Center
5616 Carolina Highway
Denmark, SC 29042
Testing will only be conducted by appointment only. Only residents who experience COVID-19 symptoms should contact their healthcare provider for a screening evaluation.
Patients are asked to provide the unique testing code given by a Family Health Centers representative prior to the day of testing. Patients are asked to remain in the vehicle to ensure social distancing. Patients are asked to bring a picture form of ID and their insurance card.
Residents can request a screening using the Family Health Centers’ website. You may also call 803-531-6900.
