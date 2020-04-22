Deputies in Calhoun Co. seek missing 19-year-old man

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 19-year-old JaQuincy Rodriguez.
Officials said Rodriguez was last seen on April 18 around 8 p.m. in the Kennerly Road area of Calhoun County. Deputies said a family member saw him get into what appeared to be a white vehicle. He was wearing a red sweatshirt.
Rodriguez is 5-foot-7 and weighs about 140 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. He has dreadlocks that are orange in color.
If you have any information about Rodriguez’s whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
You may also call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741.
