Columbia zip code 29203 receives donation of 300 surgical masks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia has received a donation of 300 surgical masks for citizens in need in the 29203 zip code area.
Eau Claire Town Hall presented the generous donation to Councilman Sam Davis and Eau Claire Cooperative Health representative Shanda Christie.
“We are appreciative for this act of kindness; this donation of masks will be utilized to help those who need it most. During this pandemic, we should all find ways to help and support each other,” Councilman Sam Davis said.
Peggy Hung received the generous donation from a corporate sponsor and she made it her mission to ensure the 29203 community would receive masks during this COVID-19 pandemic.
According to The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the 29203 zip code has been identified as one of the areas with the highest COVID-19 case counts.
“We are so grateful for the donation of masks. Our teams have remained on the frontline during this pandemic to maintain healthcare consistency for our communities who entrust us with their medical needs. These masks come at much needed time. On behalf of Cooperative Health, thank you for your generosity,” Chief Organizational Development Officer Petra Cruz said.
