3 children at center of AMBER Alert in Virginia found safe in S.C., parents in custody

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WMBF/WDBJ7) – Three young children who were the focus of an AMBER Alert in Virginia were found safe Wednesday afternoon in South Carolina.
Roanoke County police believe the children were abducted by their parents on Tuesday afternoon and were thought to be in extreme danger at one point.
Emma Allison, 6, Cameron Allison, 6 and Colin Allison, 18 months, were reported missing when Roanoke County Social Services attempted to serve a court-ordered child removal and their parents refused to give their location or allow CPS to access the children, according to our sister station WDBJ7.
It sparked an AMBER Alert investigation and warrants were issued for John and Ruby Allison.
Authorities said John Allison turned himself in to his attorney on Wednesday morning.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that troopers made a traffic stop in relation to the AMBER Alert around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday along I-95 in Clarendon County near the Sumter County line.
Collins said one adult was detained. The Roanoke County police identified that adult as Ruby Allison. She was taken to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office where she will await extradition.
Collins added that the three children were found safe. They have been turned over to authorities in South Carolina who will coordinate their return to Roanoke County Social Services.
Roanoke County police said that Ruby Allison took the children to Florida but decided to return to Roanoke. According to Roanoke County Police Chief Howard Hall, John Allison's parents, the biological grandparents of the three children, were also in the car, but are not facing any charges. The grandparents reside in the Jacksonville area of Florida.
John and Ruby Allison are facing three counts of abduction.
