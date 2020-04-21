Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern closes its doors after 43 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern has announced it will be closing its doors after 43 years of operation.
The restaurant released the news Tuesday evening. In a tweet they stated:
“Love to all who came along for the ride. This community-made work feel like home for us (before that was a thing). And nothing brought more joy than making you all comfortable. Take care and be good to one another.”
Many business in South Carolina had to temporarily shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.
McMaster announced on April 20th that business will be able to reopen but encouraged owners to continue to practice social distancing.
Yesterday’s Restaurant and Tavern is the first major Columbia business to announce its closure.
